Canadian Pacific holiday train making multiple Iowa stops this year

A train operator that sends a brightly-lit set of train cars on its tracks as the calendar approaches the Christmas holiday has outlined which Iowa locations will receive stops in 2019.

The Canadian Pacific holiday train makes a stop in 2017 (Photo provided by Canadian Pacific)

Canadian Pacific has eight stops in Iowa along the route for the holiday train. The railway has used the festive train for over 20 years to raise awareness and donations of money and food at each stop for local food banks along its route.

The event features train cars decorated with holiday imagery and lights and features a guest musical performance from Canadian artists. This year's stops in Iowa feature a performance by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott.

On December 6, the train will stop in Mason City. December 7 features stops in Charles City, Ossian, Clinton, and Davenport. The last stops in Iowa are in Lansing and New Albin on December 8.

More information can be found on the railway's website.

The holiday train made eight stops in Iowa during December 2018.