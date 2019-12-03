Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to eastern Iowa on Saturday, Sunday

A brightly-lit set of train cars will be visiting eastern Iowa during the first full weekend of December as the calendar inches closer to the Christmas holiday.

The Canadian Pacific holiday train makes a stop in 2017 (Photo provided by Canadian Pacific)

Canadian Pacific has eight stops in Iowa along the route for its Holiday Train. The railway has used the festive train for over 20 years to raise awareness and donations of money and food at each stop for local food banks along its route.

On December 6, the train will stop in Mason City. December 7 features stops in Charles City, Ossian, Clinton, and Davenport. The last stops in Iowa are in Marquette, Lansing, and New Albin on December 8.

The event features train cars decorated with holiday imagery and lights and features a guest musical performance from Canadian artists. This year's stops in Iowa feature a performance by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott.

More information can be found on the railway's website.

The holiday train made eight stops in Iowa during December 2018.