Can redemption center owner charged with theft, Guttenberg center closes

A Guttenberg can redemption center has shut down after its owner was charged with theft.

A criminal complaint says Wesley Wood owns Old Mill Package, LLC and wrote a $1,500 check to the Guttenberg Rotary in March for cans it had redeemed. But the check bounced.

Police notified Wood of the bad check and gave him time to pay up. Officers say Wood made one $500 payment but did not pay the rest.

Wood, 58 of Sumner, was arrested in June on a second-degree theft charge. He was released on bond last week.

The Old Mill Redemption Center posted on Facebook it closed on June 25th, four days after Wood's arrest.

This is the second can redemption owner charged with theft in eastern Iowa this month.

Greg Rogers, who opened up a redemption center in Manchester this past January, is charged with stealing more than $10,000 from customers.