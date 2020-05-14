Can Shed reopens in Cedar Rapids & Iowa City

On Thursday, the Can Shed reopened in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids location had a line starting at 6 a.m. despite opening an hour later. Only two people are allowed at one time, with a person coming in as another person exits.

The Can Shed would see anywhere between 300 and 400 people on a busy day. Now, with limited days and hours, officials there expect to see the equivalent of a weeks worth of cans within the first three days.

Troy Willard, the Can Shed CEO, said, "We knew we were going to be busy. I don't think we anticipated this busy right away. We weren't sure how much the word had gotten out that we would be open again."

At this point, the Can Shed is just accepting bags. Loose cans, plastic, and glass can be dropped off at their donation boxes. Three cents of that will go to Meals on Wheels.

Larry Pledge, a visitor said, "Oh, man, it's a release. Believe it or not, I've got more at home. I got like two more bags. I just couldn't fit them all in the van."

The Cedar Rapids Can Shed is open Thursdays and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. THe Iowa City location is open Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.