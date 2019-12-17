Camping World Bowl buys pallets of Busch beer ahead of game against Notre Dame

Orlando is getting ready to host Iowa State fans on Dec. 28 when the Cyclones take on Notre Dame for the Camping World Bowl.

On Tuesday morning, bowl organizers tweeted out a picture showing several pallets of Busch beer.

"Did a little holiday shopping over the weekend," the tweet reads.

There are at least 23 pallets, but the tweet said there are more!

"1) There’s more where this came from, just couldn’t fit it all in the shot.

2) The goods have been moved into refrigeration," was added.

The game will be held at the Camping World Stadium and will be televised on ABC. The game starts at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.