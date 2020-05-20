Campgrounds, restrooms, shower buildings and cabins reopen at state parks May 22

Iowa state parks will open all modern restrooms, shower buildings and cabins on May 22 in time for Memorial Day weekend. The announcement is part of Gov. Reynolds' latest proclamation.

Campgrounds will be open for campers, including RV's pop-ups and tent camping. However, Youth campsites, shelters, lodges, playgrounds, group camps, museums and visitor centers will remain closed.

The Iowa DNR says customers will need to call the local park office to rent a cabin, and the earliest arrival date will be May 22.

The state park's online reservation system will be available today for state park cabin/yurt rentals, but the earliest arrival date will be May 24. State parks will honor existing cabin/yurt reservations.

The Iowa DNR is reminding visitors to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, and to practice social distancing while at state parks.

Additional guidelines include:

In campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed; no visitors.



Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless immediate family contains more than six.



Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk.



Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely.



For cabin rentals, all kitchenware such as dishes, pots and pans, has been removed; renters will need to bring their own from home. Additionally, the check-in time has been moved to 5:00 p.m. and check-out time to 9:00 a.m. (from 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. respectively) to allow for more cleaning time between rentals.

