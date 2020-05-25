State campgrounds fully reopen for Memorial Day weekend campers

As people often spend Memorial Day weekend outside, Palisade-Kepler State Park and campground near Mount Vernon was busy. That's after Governor Reynolds lifted restrictions to re-open shower buildings and restrooms at state parks just in time for the weekend.

People relax at their campsite at Palisades-Kepler State Park on Monday, May 25th, 2020. (AARON HOSMAN/KCRG)

Campers told TV9 despite more people, they felt safe and happy to be doing something that feels normal again. Maryanne Sherman and Kathy Ragona are camping friends. They made a trip from Davenport with their husbands to spend Memorial Day weekend doing something they all enjoy.

"It was a great feeling to know that we could eventually get out and get some normalcy back in my life again, knowing the importance of continuing to socially distance," Sherman said.

Tearing down their neighboring campsites, they said the new rules like social distancing and something new this season, no visitors, is not stopping what they love about camping, to relax and get away.

"It's pretty much everyone staying on their own campsites, unless they are on the trails and when you are distancing so that you're passing in a good range from one another," Sherman said.

Emelie Ahrendsen, with the Iowa DNR, said the parks have been busy the last few weeks. Despite more people, they've had no issues with campers and hikers following the guidelines.

"Thankfully, people have been really respectful and responsible, we haven't really seen any large group gatherings and things like that,” Ahrendsen said.

Ahrendsen said now that restrooms and shower houses are back open, rangers are also increasing cleaning throughout the day. Something people do seem to recognize and appreciate.

"A woman stopped me just on my way up to clean a bathroom, and she thanked me. Her and her husband come every day she said, to just have lunch and get out of the house. I definitely think this is almost a retreat for people right now,” she said.

Even with extra precautions, Sherman and Ragona said they are using restrooms inside their campers more to help limit potential exposure.

"It gives you an added layer of security, to be able to have your own facility and to not have to do more socializing in rest areas and it affords it to other folks that are out here camping too, to decreases their risk at some level, so it's a win, win," they said.

Both said they have plans to continue camping throughout Iowa during the summer. Ahrendsen said they are asking people to limit just driving through the campgrounds to help limit the number of people gathering.