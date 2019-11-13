Camper goes up in flames in Iowa City

Investigators are working to figure out what started a camper fire in Iowa City early Wednesday morning.

The Iowa City Fire Department said it happened just before 3:15 a.m. near 1130 South Gilbert Street. The caller reported a trailer on fire as well as an occupant who inhaled smoke.

Crews arrived to find a camper on fire which crews put out in about seven minutes.

No one was hurt. Crews on scene said the person inside the camper did not need medical treatment.

The fire department said crews contained the damage to the camper though there was some heat damage to a building at 315 East First Street. Total damage is estimated to be $10,000.