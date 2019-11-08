Campaign aide for Tom Steyer resigns

A campaign aide for Tom Steyer announced his resignation on Friday.

This comes after an AP report on Thursday that Pat Murphy allegedly offered money for endorsements of a presidential bid.

The Campaign Manager for Tom Steyer, Heather Hargreaves, released a statement saying:

"After the conclusion of an investigation alleging improper communications with elected officials in Iowa, Pat Murphy has offered his resignation from the campaign effective immediately. Our campaign policy is clear that we will not engage in this kind of activity or any kind of communication that could be perceived as improper. Violation of this policy is not tolerated. The endorsements Tom receives are the sole result of his consistent efforts engaging communities, meeting them where they are, and earning their trust and respect with his unifying messages. The campaign will continue to seek them in Iowa and other parts of the country. The campaign will continue to build on Tom’s momentum in Iowa and across the country as voters respond to his vision of breaking the corporate stranglehold and investing in people. This is especially true in Iowa, where voters are increasingly expressing support for Tom's plan to build real Partnerships with Rural Communities that will tackle the unique challenges of our rural areas.”