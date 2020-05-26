Camp Wapsie suspending first four weeks of summer camp sessions in June

A popular summer camp option for eastern Iowa families announced on Tuesday that it will forego its first four weeks of programming this summer.

YMCA Camp Wapsie made the decision just one day before staff would have normally arrived for training. Officials said the decision to suspend the camp for four weeks was made with the safety of campers and staff in mind.

The camp plans to resume its programming on July 5 for its scheduled fifth session, officials said.

"It is with great struggle that we came to this decision. We believe in the value of camp, bringing people together to develop friendships, and connecting to the outdoors," Paul Denowski, the camp's executive director, said, in a statement. "We hope to be able to do that again soon and feel this decision keeps that a possibility for the near future."

The camp had already been making plans for adjusted procedures and policies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, YMCA representatives said, but felt it would be difficult to offer a high-quality experience to their customers in light of guidance from local, state, and federal officials.

Camp planners said they will continue to evaluate the pandemic situation going forward and make additional adjustments if needed. They will provide guidance to parents on changes when camp is set to resume.