Camp Courgageous taking applications for new winter day camp program

Camp Courageous is trying something new this season with winter day camps.

The camp is located in Monticello and provides respite care for people with disabilities. It lets parents have a day where they can possibly go out alone, and campers to get out of the house to have fun.

Campers can also bring family members to the day camp if they choose.

The camp held its very first winter day camp during the first weekend in January. They have many activities for the campers including climbing, archery, swimming, and arts and crafts, just to name a few.

Organizers say the day camps help clients who may struggle for a longer period of time at the weekly camps.

It also makes for a good first trip to Camp Courageous.

"It gives them the opportunity to try camp if they've never got to come to camp before,” said Program Director Amy Kurth. “This is a good way to introduce themselves to camp and experience a shorter version of what camp is like without coming a whole weekend or a whole week."

Camp Courageous will pick up campers from spots in Marion and Dubuque who need rides. The next camp is the first weekend of February. It cost $5.25 an hour, or $45 for a full day.

Click here to email Jen with Camp Courageous for more details.

