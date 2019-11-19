Camp Courageous raising money for handicap accessible bus

Camp Courageous in Monticello provides the respite and recreational care for people with specials needs. The organization also go on trips as part of their travel program.

The non-profit says it needs a new bus to make sure all of the clients can go on trips. Camp Courageous has used the bus for its Courageous Travel program for more than 15 years.

The group has visited places like Disney Land in the past, but the bus needs an upgrade. The seats are worn down and not comfortable and it's not handicap accessible.

Workers say being on this bus for long periods of time can make the clients restless.

The goal is to raise more than $150,000 for a new bus.

Leaders say their Courageous Travels program has grown over the years, doing more than 50 trips per year. So they want to make sure everybody can take part.

"It's very important,” explained Rolando Morales, the head of Courageous Travels. “If we're gonna provide a service to cater to all of our individuals with disabilities, we need a bus that's going to be able to be accessible to everyone.”

They do have another bus that is handicap accessible, but it doesn't have some of the features that the other bus has like a tv and a DVD player. Those are needed for long trips.

