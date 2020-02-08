Calm and cool Saturday before snow moves in

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with below-normal temperatures as well. Scattered flurries are a possibility through at least early afternoon. Then, things change after midnight tonight, with snow developing in the north. The heaviest precipitation is expected north of Highway 20, with the best chance for snow totals reaching 3-6 inches exists closer to the Minnesota border. South of Highway 20, some snow with mixed precipitation or, at times, plain rain will be possible with lighter amounts. The first part of the work week looks dry, before another potential storm system moves through the Midwest toward midweek. Temperatures take a temporary dive behind it, before some recovery toward next weekend.

