California to apologize for internment of Japanese Americans

California legislators are expected to pass a resolution condemning the state's role in the U.S. government's internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive order in 1942 led to incarcerations at 10 camps, two in California.

The Democratic assemblyman who introduced the resolution said the state would be apologizing for a time when "California led the racist anti-Japanese American movement."

The measure has bipartisan support, a rarity in the Legislature.