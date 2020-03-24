Cable companies modifying certain policies during coronavirus spread

Internet and cable providers in Dubuque are taking extra care when going into homes due to COVID-19.

Busch Satellite is providing gloves for employees and is waiting for masks to arrive to distribute to them, as well.

Mediacom is pausing monthly data allowances and providing complimentary access to its WiFi hotspots for 60 days.

It has also signed the Keep Americans Connected Pledge promising to not disconnect or assess late fees to customers that cannot pay their bills for the next 60 days.