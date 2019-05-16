CRST 'examining' cause of window that fell from their building

Authorities say reports came in of a window that fell outside the CRST building just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police say they do not suspect foul play and that no one was injured in the wake of the incident.

Police say a caller reported seeing that a window on an upper floor had broken off shorty after the window fell.

The 2nd Avenue Bridge was shut down for several hours in a move to help make sure the public stayed safe.

The general contractor for the CRST building is a Minneapolis based company called Ryan Companies. TV9 attempted to reach them for more information about this situation but we have not heard back.

TV9 also reached out to Bankers Trust, which has offices on a top floor in the CRST building, but they are deferring all inquiries back to Ryan Companies.

CRST spokesperson Brooke Willey sent TV9 the following statement:

"We are actively examining the cause and working with our contractor to investigate the incident. An independent, building enclosure consulting firm has been hired to perform an immediate inspection. We are consulting with city officials and taking all precautions necessary to protect the public and our tenants. We are grateful that no one was injured."