CRPride cancels all events, including PrideFest

CRPride is canceling all of this year's pride events including PrideFest.

The CRPride Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the July 11th event because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. The board says a large public event is a health risk this year.

CRPride is working on holding virtual pride events through the month of June. The group hopes people find their own way of showing pride this year.

“This was not an easy decision for the board to make and is one made with deep regret,” says Jennifer Tibbetts, President. “We explored every possible scenario to still hold this year’s celebration but in the end, everyone’s health and safety must come first.”