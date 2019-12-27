CRPD trying to determine if two shots fired incidents are connected

Officers with Cedar Rapids Police are investigating whether two shots fired incidents which happened about an hour apart are related.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 31st Street northwest around 8:45 Thursday night for a shots fired call. Police say while no one was hurt, they did find evidence of the shooting.

Then just before 9:40 p.m. the police department got a call for a second shots fired case.

Officers then responded to the Cedar Terrace Apartments at 3635 12th Avenue southwest. Witnesses told police they heard four shots fired, but again officers found no one with injuries.

Police have not made any arrests and are continuing their investigation.