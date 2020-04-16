Police announced additional arrest in Cedar Rapids homicide

The Cedar Rapids police announced an additional arrest in the Reginald Ward homicide that occurred on October 30, 2019.

Dawn Louise Benavidez, 47, of Davenport, was arrested at her residence in Davenport yesterday for the crime of Accessory After the Fact.

According to the Linn County Attorney's Office, Benavidez is accused of aiding Todd Jenkins from avoiding apprehension after knowing that he had shot and killed Reginald Ward.

The Linn County Attorney's Office said Benavidez and another individual went to Muscatine to help the defendant drive back to Davenport and conceal his whereabouts from police.

Officials also said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.

