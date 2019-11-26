Car break-ins see an uptick during the holiday season

Cedar Rapids Police said more people will be out shopping during the holiday season, but there are also more reports of car break-ins during this time of year.

Shoppers look over items at a store in Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

“Sometimes you are moving too fast or have something in your hands, and you put your phone down and forget about it,” Lin Driscoll, a Cedar Rapids resident, said.

Driscoll has never had her car broken in to, but this year alone, police have taken 538 reports things being stolen from vehicles, including 23 guns.

“People think it only happens in small towns, but it happens right here,” Driscoll said.

That number is down from the 666 reported from last year through November 25, but police said people still need to be more vigilant.

“People are in a hurry a lot of times and just throw their phone on the seat and go,” Shannon Sampson, an officer with the Cedar Rapids Police, said. “It’s very tempting for thieves, especially if the doors are unlocked.”

Sampson said people should keep all of their belongings out of plain sight, keep gifts covered, park in a lit area and shop with a friend if you can.

When it comes to discarding your boxes and packaging, police said you should flip the boxes inside out in the trash can or recycling bins so people don’t know what kind of belongings you have in your house.