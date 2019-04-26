CRANDIC marathon is this Sunday

Runners are coming to eastern Iowa this weekend for the second Run CRANDIC Marathon.

It's a marathon, marathon relay, a half marathon, 10k, and a 5k race. The route goes from Iowa City to Cedar Rapids this year.

Due to the event's popularity, organizers believe sponsorships will make up any decline in runner participation

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City School districts.

Even though they expect participation numbers to decline, organizers are confident they can come close to last year's goal. Their is a need for volunteers to help during the event. Head to RunCRANDIC.Com for details on how to help out.

