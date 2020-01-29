Residency program to address doctor shortage in Cedar Rapids ending this Summer

A program designed to train and retain doctors in the Cedar Rapids will shut down this July.

The exterior of the Cedar Rapids Medical Education Foundation on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's support the Cedar Rapids Medical Education Fund. It runs a residency program to train family practice physicians.

The goal was to keep graduates in the area, helping avoid a doctor shortage. However, that is not happening.

A statement from those hospitals said only about 31 percent of graduates stayed in the area, so the hospitals decided it wasn't effective. The closing of the program impacts 14 residents. The hope is this early notice lets those doctors-to-be find a new program. The hospital said it also plans to work with the 12 staff members impacted when the program ends.

Both Mercy and St. Luke's said they will be more effective bringing doctors to the area with their own recruitment programs.

The other concern is the low-income and under-served patients who get care through the program. It partnered with the Eastern Iowa Health Center to do that.

That center Wednesday said, “It was saddened to see the Medical Education Foundation ending,” but feels confident it can keep serving those patient’s needs.

Both hospitals and the Eastern Iowa Health Center today declined our requests for interviews.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that "only about 3 percent of graduates stayed in the area." It has been corrected to say 31 percent.