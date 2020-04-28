COVID-19 testing "Strike Team" to set up in Muscatine this week for nursing home staff

State public health staff and the National Guard will be in an eastern Iowa county this week to help test staff at nearby long-term care facilities.

The Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Human Services, and Iowa National Guard will team up to open a so-called "Strike Team" site for enhanced testing of the staff working in nursing home and long-term care facilities in Muscatine and Louisa Counties.

The site will be open in Muscatine on Wednesday and Thursday.

Testing is not open to the public and is by appointment only for staff at those care facilities.