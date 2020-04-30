COVID-19 press conference updates small business grants, unemployment and TestIowa

Iowa Economic Development Director Debi Durham announced that small business relief grants have increased funding to $24 million to assist more than 1,200 business owners.

Durham said that as of Thursday, a total of more than 2,600 restaurants, breweries, florists, salons, boutiques, gyms and other small businesses from all of Iowa’s 99 counties have been awarded small business relief grants for a total of around $50 million.

Durham said that several thousand eligible businesses still remain in the applicant pool, but the department is continuing to make award notifications on an ongoing basis.

A list of grant recipients is available Iowabusinessrecovery.com and is updated daily.

These announcements came during Gov. Kim Reynolds' Thursday COVID-19 press conference, along with updates on the number of COVID-19 patients in the state and updates on unemployment in the state.

Gov. Reynolds said officials are in the process of validating the accuracy of the testing process used with TestIowa, which is located at the State Hygienic Lab.

TestIowa was announced during an April 21 press conference.

Reynolds says for now TestIowa is focused on people who have taken the online test, whereas TestUtah is open to everyone in the state of Utah. Reynolds says she hopes Iowa will get to that point too, once the state moves beyond the validation process with the tests going to the State Hygienic Lab.

Despite being in a process of validating TestIowa, Reynolds says officials are confident that results from the tests are accurate.

With 77 counties beginning to see loosened restrictions on Friday, Reynolds encouraged personal responsibility and the continuation of social distancing guidelines, even in areas where restrictions are loosening.

Iowa Workforce Development also warned that workers who refuse to return to work after being temporarily laid off, without a valid excuse, would have their unemployment benefits terminated. Those employees would be considered to have voluntarily quit. Click here to read more.