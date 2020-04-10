COVID-19: pandemic causing interest in electric cars

The coronavirus has apparently made more people interested in buying electric vehicles.

That's according to a survey done by a company in the United Kingdom.

Venson Automobile Solutions says it asked a group of people in the U.K. about their post-pandemic buying plans.

The fleet management company alluded that there was a connection between travel restrictions because of the coronavirus and improvements in air pollution.

They noted that 45 percent of the people then said such improvements would make them consider buying an electric vehicle.

At the same time 17 percent said they've already decided that their next vehicle would be electric.