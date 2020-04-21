COVID-19 outbreak reported at northeastern Iowa meat packing plant

An outbreak of COVID-19 was reported April 20 in northeastern Iowa.

16 employees at meat packing plant Prestage Foods of Iowa, located in Eagle Grove, tested positive.

None of the 16 workers showed symptoms. Wright County leaders say 62 workers total, who commute from Black Hawk County, were tested for the virus over the weekend.

Prestage says it will limit plant operations until they get testing results. The infected workers are not on the job and are paid while quarantined.

