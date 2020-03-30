COVID-19 in Iowa by the numbers

Medical experts and state officials say they are watching key metrics for Iowa in the battle against Coronavirus. Here is a breakdown of some of those key data points.

MORTALITY: The Case Fatality Rate is one measurement of the deadliness of an illness. It is the percentage of deaths from an illness divided by the total confirmed cases of that illness – NOT the suspected or presumed cases. In Iowa, there have been 6 COVID-19 deaths with 424 cases. That comes out to a case fatality rate of 1.4%. That is slightly lower than the 1.8% case fatality rate in the U.S. and significantly lower than in Italy where the case fatality rate is 11%. Meanwhile, Germany has one of the lowest case fatality rates of 0.9%. The number of tests performed and the level of care can greatly influence those numbers. By comparison, the case fatality rate for influenza in the U.S. is 0.1%.

HOSPITALIZATION RATE: This is another measure of severity of an illness and one Iowa’s Governor says she is watching closely to determine if more drastic prevention measures are needed. Similar to case fatality rate, this is the number of people hospitalized with an illness compared to the total number of confirmed cases. The hospitalization rate in the U.S. for the flu this season is 67.3 per 100,000 people – or 0.067%. So far, Iowa’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 28.3%, including the 51 currently in the hospital and those that have been discharged. That’s compared to 14% nationwide. Iowa’s Governor has suggested Iowa’s rate is skewed because limited testing at the onset of the emergency meant mostly those already in the hospital were tested.

TESTING RATE: As noted above, the number and rate of testing for COVID-19 is key to having the best data and information available. The more testing, the better picture health officials get of the risks of COVID-19. So far, Iowa has performed 6,586 tests, including 6,162 that came back negative. That’s about 2.1 tests per 1,000 people in Iowa. In New York, that rate is 8.8 tests per 1,000. Nationwide, the testing rate is 2.6 tests per 1,000 people. Iowa’s lower testing rate means Iowa health officials and leaders are working with limited data compared to most other states.

