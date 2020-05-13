COVID-19 deaths in Iowa now more than 300 as of Wednesday

Wednesday's update from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed 377 new confirmed cases and 17 additional deaths in Iowa.

That brings the totals to 13,289 cases and 306 deaths in the state.

A total of 85,719 people have been tested and 5,954 have recovered from the virus.

The IDPH also reported a new outbreak at the Oakview Specialty Care long term care facility in Monroe County. Four cases were reported there. That brings the total number of long term care facilities with outbreaks to 33.

There are 388 patients hospitalized, with 36 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 133 patients in the ICU, and 101 on ventilators.

During Tuesday's press conferece, Gov. Reynolds delayed announcing the decisions made about the expiring restrictions outlined in the disaster emergency proclamation. The restrictions are set to expire on May 15.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.