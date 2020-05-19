COVID-19 affecting road construction projects through changes in traffic, social distancing

Now that more people are out driving again, more drivers are stopping or detouring for road construction. But, a lot of that work is being done differently than originally planned.

Construction crews work on upgrading the interchange between Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in Johnson County on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

"You can't keep yourself socially distanced while installing certain products,” Bob Doubek, a representative for the Carpenters Local 308, said. “It's up to the two individuals that are performing a task. We could ask them to wear masks and gloves and safety glasses which are required at all times and just cover your bases."

Doubek said many of the workers are taking the proper measures, but still, positive tests turned up in some working on the Interstate 380/80 interchange.

"Over 100 people are working on that project,” Cathy Cutler, a district transportation planner with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said. “Different crews are doing different things but then they report back to us if they have to take some time off or bring in a different crew if there's a COVID positive test."

Culter said this has happened a few times while working on the multimillion-dollar project, but it has also allowed for a safer way to continue work as she says traffic in the area was down over 40%.

"We had previously scheduled night work but due to traffic volumes we were able to take that work and make it a day work,” Cutler said. "It’s beneficial not only for the people out there doing the work, they are more easily seen but are more aware of the work zones."

Cutler said the traffic numbers are starting to go up again as the state slowly starts to open back up. While the job is changing for many who work in construction Doubek said the simple few safety measures can help make a difference in keeping the work moving.

“The concern is real but I think as long as you respect the virus and you do your best to social distance you have a better chance of slowing the spread,” Doubek said.