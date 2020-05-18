COVID-19 causing total "excess death" surge nationally but not in Iowa

Data shows deaths from COVID-19 are causing a surge in the total mortality nationwide but not in Iowa.

Several KCRG-TV9 viewers have asked whether COVID-19 deaths are causing an overall increase in the number of people dying of all causes. As of May 18th, more than 88,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, including 355 Iowans.

The Centers for Disease Control tracks deaths per week for all causes. That chart shows a sharp increase in deaths, above averages, starting in late March. It peaked the week of April 18 with about 20,000 more deaths than would be expected based on previous years. That was around the same time that the outbreak in New York City was at its peak.

Since February 1, the CDC has logged about 85,000 more deaths than average. While that can't specifically be attributed to only COVID-19, the data strongly suggests a connection.

However, the data in Iowa looks much different. The CDC shows weekly deaths in Iowa in line with previous years. In fact, Iowa has reported about 360 fewer deaths than average since February first.

The CDC warns this data is very preliminary and based on estimates, noting that it can take several weeks for some deaths to be reported into its system.