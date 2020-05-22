COVID-19 cases surpass 16,000 in Iowa

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday the state's website shows over the last 24-hours an additional 18 deaths occurred and there are now an additional 454 cases in the Iowa. This is the fourth straight day of double digit deaths.

In total there have been 16,408 positive COVID-19 cases and 418 deaths related to the virus.

Over the last 24-hours 33 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital, for a total of 362 patients hospitalized. There are 123 patients in the ICU, and 79 are on ventilators.

In total, 119,462 Iowans have been tested. That's an increase of 4,431 over the last 24-hours. An additional 329 have recovered, for a total of 8,804 Iowans who have recovered from the virus.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

