COVID-19 cases still trending upwards in Linn County

COVID-19 cases in Linn County are continuing to show an upward trend.

Data presented at the Linn County Public Health press conference Thursday showed two different graphics breaking down cases by age group as well as the upward trend of total cases.

As of Thursday, the number of cases has increased to 500 just in Linn County.

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said, “As you can see, we have not yet hit the apex, and we’re still trending upward, so we must be diligent and increase our efforts to meet this challenge. I thank you for your efforts to date. Imagine how much worse this could have been without your sacrifices.” She added, “This data also shows that COVID-19 does not discriminate by age. The death rate may be higher for people 60 and older, but young people are not immune to the severities of this disease. We need you to be extra careful as a community and not become complacent as the weather improves.”

The numbers broken down by age group are as follows:

Ages 0-17: Five (5) confirmed cases

Ages 18-40: 187 confirmed cases

Ages 41-60: 161 confirmed cases

Ages 61-80: 99 confirmed cases

Ages 80 and over: 48 confirmed cases