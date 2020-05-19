COVID-19 cases in Iowa now more than 15,000, with 367 total deaths

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health there are now 15,296 confirmed cases and 367 total deaths in Iowa, as of 10:00 a.m. May 19.

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

There were 341 new confirmed cases and 12 more deaths since reporting this time yesterday.

The state's website is reporting 107,196 Iowans have been tested and 7,847 have recovered. There are 383 patients hospitalized, with 28 having been admitted in the last 24-hours. 126 patients are in the ICU and 83 are on ventilators.

During her Monday press conference, Gov. Reynolds announced an update to the state's website that features real time tracking of coronavirus case numbers across the state. Reynolds said she would have a demonstration of some of the new data and features during her Tuesday press conference.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

