COVID-19 cases in Iowa now more than 14,000

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Friday 18 more deaths and 374 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

The totals are now 14,049 confirmed cases and 336 deaths due to the virus in the state.

In total 93,556 Iowans have been tested and 6,561 have recovered.

There are 387 patients hospitalized in the state, and 23 of them were admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 130 patients in the ICU and 87 are on ventilators.

No new outbreaks at long term care facilities were reported.

For more information the numbers, including a breakdown by county, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

To take the initial assessment to see if you qualify for a virus test, go to TestIowa.com.