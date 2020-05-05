COVID-19 cases in Iowa now more than 10,000 and more than 200 deaths

The new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa on Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health brings the total number to more than 10,000 and the death toll is now more than 200.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 19 more deaths due to the virus and 408 new confirmed cases in the state. That brings the totals tp 10,111 confirmed cases and 207 total deaths.

The new reported deaths occurred in Allamakee (1), Black Hawk (3), Dallas (2), Jasper (1), Linn (6), Polk (2), Tama (3), Woodbury (1) Counties.

There are 407 patients hospitalized with the virus, 40 of which were admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 152 are in the ICU and 94 are on ventilators.

For a county by county breakdown of these numbers and more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov, or the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.