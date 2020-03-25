COVID-19 case confirmed at Quaker Oats facility in Cedar Rapids

Pepsico North Americas Foods said an employee at the Quaker Oats facility in Cedar Rapids has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Quaker Oats production facility in downtown Cedar Rapids in an undated photograph (KCRG File)

The employee notified the facility on Wednesday.

"The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and as a result, we are taking several steps in our facility to close certain lines and common areas," officials said in a press release. "Please see your Manager for further details on the closures we will have in the facility. We are also conducting a deep cleaning of contracted areas and equipment based on CDC Guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19."

Employees who were in contact with the employee are now in quarantine.

"According to the CDC, COVID-19 has poor survivability on surfaces," officials said. "So, there is likely a low risk of spread from surfaces, products, or packages. But, as we mentioned, out of an abundance of caution we will be deep cleaning identified areas."