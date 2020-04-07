COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at McCreedy Home in Washington County

Washington County Hospital and Clinics said an outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed at McCreedy Home.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said an outbreak in a facility means more than 3 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials did not say how many people at McCreedy Home are infected, but they are in isolation and have received medical treatment.

"WCHC will not release further details about patients/residents to protect their personal medical privacy," officials said in a statement. "WCHC’s McCreedy Home leadership has been in contact with resident families and is doing everything possible to provide them support."

Washington County Hospital and Clinics and McCreedy Home have implemented preventive measures including visitor restrictions and screening, screening patients prior to appointments and upon entering the facility, and implementing a respiratory triage clinic.