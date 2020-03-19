COVID-19 can't stop this Dubuque singer from putting on a concert using Facebook

Elizabeth Mary, a singer from Dubuque, got creative after her shows got canceled due to coronavirus.

She put on a three-hour concert on Facebook Live. It's something several musicians have done nationwide.

Mary said she was amazed at all the views, shares, and comments from people thanking her and enjoying the show.

Besides spreading hope, she also took "virtual tips" because having to cancel concerts is costing her money.

"I'm dependent on that income," she said. "I felt selfish even putting a tip jar out there but I was blown away the kindness of people reaching out and supporting me."

Mary says she also promoted other businesses to try to support everyone missing out on income because of the coronavirus response.