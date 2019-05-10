C.J.’s Law requires mobile homes in Indiana to have a weather radio

On November 6th, 2005, a tornado struck the community of Evansville, Indiana in the middle of the night. The National Weather Service issued the tornado warning 13 minutes in advance, yet 230 people were injured and 25 were killed, including a two-year old boy, C.J. Martin. Many residents were unaware of the storm since it occurred around 2 a.m. while they were sleeping.

C.J.'s mother launched a campaign called "C.J.'s Law" that would require a NOAA Weather Radio in all new and relocated mobile/manufactured homes. It became Indiana law in 2007, but did not advance to a national level.

We are more vulnerable to all hazards while we sleep. An overnight severe weather risk is one of the key reasons to ensure you have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home. Many of Iowa’s severe storms do occur at night, especially in the middle to late summer.