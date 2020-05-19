CDC study shows vaping lung injuries hit young people hard

There's a new CDC study out on the wave of vaping related lung injuries that started last year.

Those injuries affected more than 2,800 people nationwide. The study, published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, shows that young people got hit particularly hard.

Adolescent young adults up to 24 represented just 19 percent of the population over 12, but accounted for more than half of reported vaping-related lung injuries.

Adolescents were nearly four times as likely to have a history of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. They were also more likely to have gotten vape products from informal sources like friends, family and dealers.