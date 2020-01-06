CDC says this flu season could be just as deadly as last year's

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this year's flu season is shaping up to be just as back as last year's.

Staff at the Johnson County Public Health Department display the 2019-2020 flu vaccine on September 30, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

You might remember last year's flu season was the deadliest in more than four decades. Right now, flu activity is considered widespread in Iowa which is the highest level on the activity scale. Most of the nation is at that activity level.

So far this flu season, at least 2,900 people in the United States have died from complications from the flu. The CDC says 6.4 million people have gotten the flu this year, many of them children. From the start of the flu season in October to December 28, 27 children have died from the flu. The CDC says one of the reasons it is so severe for children is they haven't built up immunity to influenza B which is this season's dominant strain.