CDC says test babies born to moms with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising doctors test all newborns delivered to women with potential COVID-19 infections.

The CDC says babies are most likely exposed to the virus through respiratory droplets from their moms or other caregivers.

There have been reports of exposure during labor, but the data is still unclear. Because of the limited information about babies with coronavirus, the CDC says doctors should presume exposed newborns have an infection.

They should be isolated from other healthy babies and temporarily separated from their mothers.

The CDC suggests testing in the first 24-hours after birth, and again the next day if the results were negative.