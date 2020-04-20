CDC says lab-confirmed cases of the flu were low during 2019-2020 season

The CDC says it's done reporting on the 2019-2020 flu season, with lab-confirmed cases now reported as 'low.'

The agency says between 24,000 and 62,000 people died of the illness in the U.S.

In addition to the deaths, the agency says there were between 39 million and 56 million flu cases.

There were between 410,000 and 740,000 hospitalizations.

Hospitalization rates were high among children and young adults this season. 168 children have died from the flu since April 11th.

Currently, flu activity is high in eight states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Flu activity was considered widespread in most of the U.S.

Right now, flu activity is moderate to minimal for the rest of the states, including Iowa.

For more information visit the CDC's website