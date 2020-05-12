CDC report says New York City coronavirus death toll may be higher than official count shows

The true number of deaths in New York City directly or indirectly attributable to the coronavirus may be much higher than the official count shows.

That's according to a report released by the CDC Monday.

New York City reported roughly 24,000 more deaths since mid-March compared to what would normally be expected.

Only about 19,000 were directly linked to the virus. It's hard to track why the other 5,000 deaths occurred.

However, the report says "social distancing practices, high health care demand and public fear might lead to delays in getting lifesaving care."

Those findings add to a growing body of evidence highlighting how the pandemic may be killing Americans without ever infecting them.