The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed 940 cases of measles in the U.S., according to a new report released Monday.

That's an increase from the week before.

More than half the country is reporting cases, with 26 states in all, including two cases in northeast Iowa.

There are 10 places in the U.S. dealing with an outbreak situation and that includes the state of Washington.

Click here to learn more about measles from the CDC.