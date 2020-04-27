CDC adds 6 new COVID-19 symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new COVID-19 symptoms to its online list.

The expanded list brings the total number of symptoms to nine. Here are the six new symptoms.

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The previous symptoms listed on the CDC’s website were fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the new coronavirus.

The CDC says the emergency warning signs for the virus are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. If you have any of those symptoms, you are asked to get medical attention immediately.

The agency noted that the list of emergency warning signs is not all inclusive and advised people to consult a medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

While the CDC provides guidance for who should be tested, these decisions are left up to state and local health departments and doctors.

