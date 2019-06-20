CDC: Suicide rate up 33% since 1999

The suicide rate in the U.S. has risen 33 percent from nearly 20 years ago, according to health statistics from the Centers for Disease Control.

For people ages 15 to 64, experts found it rose to the highest level since World War II. They also found people who identify as American Indian or Alaskan Natives had the highest increase among all race and ethnicity groups.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. It's available 24 hours a day.

Click here to see the CDC's full report.