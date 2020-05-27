CDC: More than 62,000 healthcare workers sickened by COVID-19, at least 291 dead

CNN) - Tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have gotten sick from taking care of COVID-19 patients, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday the federal agency stated more than 62,000 healthcare professionals contracted the coronavirus in the U.S., a big jump from the more than 9,200 that the CDC reported back in mid-April.

At least 291 health care workers have died from the virus.

The CDC believes the current numbers are possibly an undercount because many of the reported cases do not state if the patient worked in healthcare.

The number of overall deaths in the U.S. is approaching 100,000, with more than 1,600,000 cases.

