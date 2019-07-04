CBD oil may help dogs with fireworks fear

Whether you are watching a grand fireworks display or popping firecrackers at home, experience has shown dogs and loud explosives often don't mix.

"I have a friend that had a dog that ran in Dallas all the way down the tollway because of the fireworks going off,” said Carrie Hudson of Fayetteville, Ark., whose dog turned up two days later in a pound with scorched paw pads.

But not every pet makes it back home.

Now, many pet parents are turning to Cannabis oil or CBD oil to calm down anxious pets.

Dr. Lou Ann Ervin of Waco’s Texas Animal Medical Clinic says she has been prescribing it for her patients for about 6 months.

Her first case was a puppy that suffered from epilepsy and anxiety.

"We tried CBD oil for this little puppy and it worked great. It stopped the anxiety. They said she became a much better pet at home and more than that, the seizures stopped. So we've had them had her on this the whole time."

Ervin said the product is safe, non-addictive, and has a wide range of doses that can be used with other medications.

It's also becoming easier to come by.

It is not yet regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so it's sold by online retailers such as Amazon.

Centex CBD on West Adams Avenue opened in Temple late last year.

Over the weekend, Your CBD Store opened on Hewitt Drive in Hewitt.

Because regulations are being relaxed in Texas and across the country, Ervin believes now is the time to learn about CBD oil.

"I think the doctors needs to get ahead of the game there and recommend it, she said.

Ervin said CBD oil usually kicks in between 24 and 48 hours for seizures in dogs.

For anxiety, she said it can kick in within half-an-hour.

If you don't want to give animal medicine to combat anxiety during the Fourth of July festivities, vets recommend keeping your furry friends locked in a safe place so they can't escape.