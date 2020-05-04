CARES Act provides COVID-19 relief funding in Dubuque

Federal funding is helping Dubuque recoup some of the money it already spent on COVID-19 relief in the city.

Main Street in Dubuque (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

After Congress approved the multi-trillion-dollar CARES Act earlier this year, roughly $650,000 of that funding went to Dubuque.

The city was already using its own programs to help low-to-moderate income people impacted by the virus. On Monday night, the City Council voted to amend its fiscal budget for 2020 to put some of that CARES Act money back into those city programs.

Now those programs, where money was borrowed from, can serve their original purposes.

"Our normal programs actually help with some of the COVID relief that's coming down the line," Alexis Steger, housing and community development director for the city, said. "Rental rehabilitation, getting affordable housing up and going in the area. A lot of those are focused at helping low- and moderate-income individuals and will also help with the recovery from COVID."

In addition to the COVID-19 specific funding, Steger says the money used for programming will also help with COVID-19 relief. This money will be used for things like internet access, temporary shelters, and drive-thru testing.